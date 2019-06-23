Latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 6 Linden Mews, Linden Road, Halifax.

Demolish existing outbuilding to facilitate new garage and hoby room: 8 Hill Top Avenue, Ainley Top.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Chapel Nook, Inchfield Road, Walsden.

Management of trees (Prune 51 and fell 4): St John The Divine Church, Godly Lane, Rishworth.

Agricultural building: Rose Cottage Farm, Green Lane, Shelf.

Construction of industrial building for B1c (Light Industry) and B2 (General Industry) uses with ancillary offices and formation of 28 car parking spaces: Rosemount Estate, Huddersfield Road, Elland.

Change of use from photographic studio (A1 Use) to laundrette (Sui-Generis): 19 Towngate Sowerby.

Residential Development (Outline): Ash Farm, Syke Lane, Causeway Foot, Halifax.

Management of trees (Fell three, prune others) (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Hazelwood Court, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Dysonfield House Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Longmeadow, Barkisland

DECIDED

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Mallory, Jackson Lane, Barkisland.

Prune four trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Longmeadow, Barkisland.

Change of use from an existing office (Sui generis) to dwelling including single storey extension: 8 Regent Place, Sowerby Bridge.

Alterations and extension of existing garage block, boiler room and stores to form double garage, ancillary residential accommodation and associated garden landscaping: 2 Burnside, Wadsworth.

Demolition of existing stables and garage to facilitate new stables and store: 2 Longtail Cottages, Edge Lane, Heptonstall.

Use of land as garden area and construction of summerhouse and decking (retrospective) and formation of paved area: Land Off Branch Road And Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Re-building of barn, store and animal shelter: Cyprus Cottage, Watty Lane, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to front elevation and alterations to roof to form 2nd floor: New Cragg Hall, Rud Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Agricultural barn to store feed and machinery: Land North West Of 36 South Lane, Shelf.