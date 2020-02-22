Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey side extension: 112 Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Variation of condition Number 1 on planning application 14/00672/HSE to change materials used on the garage only: 3 Chiserley Stile, Old Mill Ridge, Old Town, Hebden Bridge.

Dwelling (amended scheme to application number 17/00594/FUL): Land Adjacent To 37 Warley Road, King Cross.

Removal of existing building and construction of two dwellings: Bearnshaw Tower, Barns Carr Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two single storey extensions to the west elevation and one single storey extension to the east elevation: 1 Green Park Street, Halifax.

Extension to East elevation: 19 Oldroyd, Todmorden.

Use as restaurants and cafes (A3) (Lawful Development Certificate of Existing Use): 1 Southgate House Wards End, Halifax.

Extension to East elevation (Listed Building Consent): 9 Oldroyd, Todmorden.

Change of Use. Retail (A1) to Bar and Restaurant (A3): 21 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Agricultural barn: Land North East Of The Sycamores Hole Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Single storey side extension: New Bond Works, New Bond Street, Halifax.

Access ramp, balcony and new door opening at first floor to side elevation: 21 Twist Clough, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge

DECIDED

Two storey and single storey side extensions: 3 Crestfield Drive, Halifax.

Single storey extension to north elevation: 98 West Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Two storey side extension: 22/23 East View, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Porch to front and new window openings to west elevation: 41 & 43 Spring Grove, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from Office (B1) to Beauty salon (Sui Generis): Office 2 First Floor, 5B Clare Road, Halifax.

First floor side extension (Revised application to 19/00995/HSE): 24 West View Avenue, Halifax.

Detached dwelling (Outline)(Amended red line and drawing): Myrtle Cottage, 65 Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 19/00587 - Condition 2: 1 Corn Market, Halifax.

Conversion of upper floor of former mill into 22 apartments with additional new floor and associated car-parking: Birkby House, Birkby Lane, Bailiff Bridge.