Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Revised front and rear dormer windows from application 19/00288/HSE: 11 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 on application 05/00686/CON to extend the opening hours to 03.00 hours daily for deliveries only: 4 - 5 Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax.

Change of use from hotel (Use Class C1) to a children’s home for not more than 4 children with non resident carers. (Use Class C3b): Mozart House, 34 Prescott Street, Halifax.

Illuminated fascia signs and a projecting hanging sign: Office Suite E110, E Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Dwelling (Amended scheme to Planning Application 19/00138/FUL): Hill View Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Strengthening bridge parapets (Listed Building Consent): Brearley Bridge, Brearley Lane ,Mytholmroyd.

Replacement/Upgrade of existing 2 no. 48 sheet posters with one digital poster display (Advertisement Consent): 17 King Cross Street ,Halifax.

Demolition of existing single storey extension to facilitate two storey and single storey extension to North East elevation and single storey extension to South West elevation: Coley Chase, Coley Hall Lane, Norwood Green.

Formation of dormers to front elevation with balcony and roof extension to rear to facilitate formation of annexe ancillary to dwelling. Alterations to detached store building: Row Farm, Brandy Hall, Bradshaw.

Construction of 2 dwellings: Land Adjacent To Burial Ground, Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall.

Demolition of existing cottage annex and attached outbuildings, to facilitate three storey extension: Only House Moor Hey Lane, Stainland.

Demolition of single storey side extension to facilitate two storey side and single storey rear extension with balcony, raise height of roof to create additional rooms with dormer windows to front and rear, alterations to existing front and rear first floor windows, alterations to ground floor front elevation to include porch, canopy and bay windows: 9 Roils Head Road, Halifax.

Conversion of lower ground floor to annexe ancillary to dwelling and new stairs to side elevation: 6 Upper Bentley Royd, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 18 The Hoods, Rastrick.

Agricultural building for storage and livestock: Field Adjacent To Cob Clough Bank Hey, Bottom Lane, Ripponden.

First floor extension to front elevation with associated works: 11 Raw Hill, Rastrick.

Single storey extension to front elevation to facilitate conversion of garage to bedroom: 21A Heath Hill Road, Halifax.