Last chance for tickets to The Grand Build to recreate Adelante train using LEGO

Due to popular demand Grand Central Rail has released additional tickets for its very special event this October half term giving more local families the opportunity to recreate one of Grand Central Rail’s Adelante trains entirely out of LEGO bricks.

Grand Central is calling on young Master Builders to help build one of its Adelante trains as part of an exclusive ticketed school holiday challenge with the renowned North East LEGO architect BrickThis – aka Steve Mayes.

From Tuesday, 30 October to Thursday, 1 November 2018, Grand Central is inviting children aged 5 to 13 years old to the exclusive ticket only event at the Conservatory within the grounds of Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax, to help Steve Mayes with the construction of the LEGO Adelante train in his biggest challenge to date.

At each session Steve will give youngsters a section of the Adelante train to build, along with full instructions and assistance to help them every step of the way.

The Grand Build sessions will run everyday at 10am and 2pm. To take part, budding builders (and their parents or guardians) can apply for a session via the event page at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-grand-build-tickets-50855428957

Tickets are free, but there are only limited spaces available and tickets will be restricted to one session per family with children aged 5 to 13 years old, so those wanting to take part are urged to make sure they apply as soon as possible. Booking is essential for both adults and children. Families who are lucky enough to secure tickets for this exclusive event will also receive free entry to Eureka!

Noreen Allen, Marketing & Communications Manager at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted that our Adelante trains are going to be recreated in LEGO and that this will be Steve’s biggest challenge yet. It is exciting to be joining the likes of the Westminster Abbey, Eiffel Tower and other world famous landmarks which have had this unique honour.

“LEGO is more popular than ever, and a real icon in itself. This event will give youngsters the chance to get involved and play their part in immortalising our Adelante trains and capturing all the details of the interior and exterior carriages. The Grand Build will be fun and educational, which is ideal for the October school break.”

LEGO architect Steve Mayes has taken his childhood hobby and turned it into a thriving business, using the famous coloured building blocks to faithfully recreate iconic landmarks, brick by brick.

Steve has already built LEGO models of the Royal Institute Chartered Surveyors HQ in London, Saint James’ Park, the Angel of the North and his North Shields home.

He said: “When Grand Central approached me about recreating an Adelante train as a scale LEGO® model, it really appealed to me as an exciting new challenge.

"Together with my Master Builder helpers we’ll be creating an accurate and highly detailed model, utilising some advanced LEGO® building techniques that all the family can enjoy.

“Free play during events such as this is a great way for children to explore and learn about the world around them. By sparking their imaginations and engaging them in play children can experience and understand how things work, recognise what they are capable of and interact with other people. It is both a fun and educational experience which children can share with their families.”