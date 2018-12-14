Labour candidates

Labour Party members in Brighouse recently selected Oliver Willows to be their candidate for the 2019 local elections to be held on Thursday May 2.

Oliver was the Labour candidate in the 2018s local elections for Brighouse and has recently been prominent in launching the Give Brighouse a Town Council campaign to ensure Brighouse has funding to provide community projects and other initiatives to benefit the town.

Speaking about his selection as candidate, Oliver said: “I’m proud to have this opportunity once again to represent my area.”

Oliver, 20, lives in Waring Green with his 16-month-old-daughter, Annabelle and his partner, Emily.

He attended Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School, now Lightcliffe Academy and has lived in the area from birth.