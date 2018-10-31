Jamie Brown murder investigators appeal again for witnesses after Halifax stabbing

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager Halifax are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Jamie Brown, who was 17, died after he was attacked on East Park Road, in the Ovenden area of Halifax, on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is urging people to come forward with any information regarding the incident at about 9.30pm.

Jamie and two other males were attacked in a disturbance.

All six males arrested in connection with the incident have been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police via 101 quoting log number *1754 of 27 October, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.