Elland Carnival

Across Town, July 7

It’s carnival time in Elland with fun for all. The procession starts from the C of E School on Westgate at 11.30am.

There’s entertainment from various dance groups, a martial arts display, music with Queensbury Scout Band and a magician.

A fairground saxophonist will play jazz tunes and there’ll be classic cars and bikes, plus a teddy bear’s picnic in market square between 12.30 and 1pm Entry is free .