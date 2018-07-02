IN PICTURES: Thousands gathered for fun in the sun at Brighouse Gala

Thousands of people made the most of the recent sunshine at Wellholme Park last weekend for the annual Brighouse Gala.

The event, which is in its 53rd year, attracted people from all over to enjoy a day of fun and there was something there for all the family.

Peter Charles, Brighouse Gala chairman, said: “It went very well indeed.

“We sold lots of tickets before the event.

“It was very well attended, we had around 9,000 people in at any one time.”

The procession from Garden Road started the event in style with eight big floats and several other vehicles parading through the town centre.

First Brighouse Guides won first place in the walking category of the procession with Miss Felicity Dance and Cheer came second and The Anchormen came third.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Nursery was named as the top float and second was awarded to Lightcliffe Rainbows and third to YMCA.

A stage and arena attracted the crowds and featured dancers, gymnastics, music and Roger Davies and his band closed the show.

Sadly the dog show didn’t go ahead as many owners left their furry friends at home to keep them out of the heat but a climbing wall and fairground kept visitors entertained.

This year marked the last time Jean and Ernest Ainley would have the role of Gala Presidents having been involved in the event since its inception 53 years ago.

Ernest was unable to make the event but Jean spent the day presenting the winners of the competitions with their prizes.

Peter said : “It’s always worth doing. When you stand on the field on gala day and see 9,000 people it’s all worthwhile, especially when it was such a gorgeous day you wonder why you would not do it.

“It’s the best show in town!”

