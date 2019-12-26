How you can recycle your Christmas tree in Calderdale

Christmas may only just be over and done with but thoughts are turning to taking down the tree and festive decorations.

Calderdale residents can recycle their Christmas trees from the comfort of their own home as Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice will collect and recycle it.

For a minimum donation of just £10, the charity will collect your real Christmas tree from outside of your home between January 6 and 12, 2020.

All donations will go towards supporting local children with life-shortening conditions and their families. Every tree collected will be recycled into wood chippings.

Gareth Pierce, director at Forget Me Not, said: “Our collection service provides a simple solution to the problem many of us face each year – how to get rid of our old Christmas tree.

"All you need to do is book your collection online. And then you can relax knowing your tree will be taken care of.”

Forget Me Not can only offer their tree collection service thanks to Arrow Self Drive who are providing a number of vans (rebranded to ‘Arrow Elf Drive’) for Forget Me Not to use.

Arrow Self Drive’s managing director, James Hill said: “We’re passionate about supporting communities across Yorkshire throughout the year and Christmas is a time when we like to go the extra mile to bring a smile to the faces of local people and charities. We hope our elf themed vans do just that.”

Gavin Rhodes Landscapes is also supporting the service by recycling the trees into wood chippings. Wood chippings can be used for biomass boilers, for mulch in the garden and in some cases can be turned into BBQ charcoal.

For more information visit www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk.

