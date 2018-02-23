How next week's cold weather could affect your mobile phone

Bitterly cold weather is on the way in the coming days and the Met Office has issued a warning to mobile phone users.

SNOW ALERT: Weather warning issued for Sheffield as 'Beast from the East' heads towards UK

The weather service has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for snow for much of the country - including Sheffield - and the wintry blast could affect your phone signal.

Mobile phone networks could be affected by the big freeze

The weather warning states: "Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

BIG FREEZE: Is Sheffield about to see a repeat of epic record-breaking blizzard which buried city under two feet of snow in 2010?

Sub-zero temperatures which are going to grip the country next week can cause power cables to break and cause power outages.

These outages in turn can lead to a loss of mobile phone signal.

BEAST FROM THE EAST: Gritting teams out in force as Sheffield prepares for big freeze

