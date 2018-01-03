Homeless man now living in Halifax admits stealing from Manchester bombing victims

A homeless man who said he tended to the injured after the Manchester Arena bombing has pleaded guilty to stealing from victims of the attack.

Chris Parker, who now lives in Halifax, admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone after suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated his device.

The attack killed 22 people and injured many more at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

Rough sleeper Parker, 33, received global acclaim after he said he had wrapped an injured girl in a T-shirt and cradled a dying woman in his arms.

Parker, 33, pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to two counts of theft and one of fraud.

He failed to turn up for an earlier court date was found hiding in the loft of a house in Halifax, where he was arrested.