Here's where you can get the festive feeling in Calderdale
Christmas is coming and Calderdale is already getting into the festive spirit.
Here are the festive events, markets and light switch ons that are taking place this weekend.
On Saturday (November 24), Halifax will illuminate when its Christmas lights are officially switched on. Pulse Radio will be broadcasting live with entertainment on stage and a whole host of entertainers across the town centre. Events will be taking place from 2pm to 6pm and the lights will be switched on at 4.30pm.
Brighouses festive season officially gets underway on November 24 and 25, with a Christmas food and craft market, live music and Christmas fun for all the family including the switch-on of the towns festive lights. 10am-5pm on Saturday, with the lights being switched on at 4pm, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.
Shelf Village Hall will become a festive hub on Saturday, 24 November as Shelf Pre-School holds its annual Christmas Fair. From 12pm to 2.30pm there will be a range of stalls selling a variety of goods as well as an exciting raffle to be drawn on the day.
Northowram Primary School will be holding a Christmas Fair on Sunday, 25 November from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The event will take place at Northowram Community Centre and will feature Christmas stalls, glitter tattoos. mince pies, mulled wine and more.