The experts behind LeaseVan.co.uk have devised their Winter Vehicle Survival Kit to help drivers stay safe and warm on the road in the chilly weather. Collapsible shovels, jump leads and sunglasses have been included in the list of essential items to keep in your car over the winter, as well as sugary snacks and in-car phone chargers. Tim Alcock of LeaseVan.co.uk said: “It may sound unlikely, but if the weather turns particularly nasty whilst you’re out driving it’s entirely possible that you’ll find yourself stuck at the side of the road. Recovery and assistance vehicles will take longer to get to you if the roads are treacherous, so these items will keep you safe and warm until they arrive – or help you get out of a frosty muddle altogether.”
Here's what to put in a winter vehicle survival kit and beat the freeze
Drivers have been urged to keep their vehicles stocked up with these essential items in case they get stranded in the snow or ice.
View more