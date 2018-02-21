REVEALED: These are the BEST GP surgeries in Halifax - as rated by you

NHS England has released the latest findings of its GP Patient Survey, revealing the best and worst surgeries across Halifax.

The survey ranks all the GP practices in the country according to what patients think.

More than one million people in the country are questioned, covering everything from the trust patients have in their doctor and how easy it is to get an appointment.

The Courier can today reveal the top 10 GP practices in Halifax, based on the percentage of patients likely to recommend the practice.

During the survey, patients are asked ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’ The scores for this question are grouped into three ‘bandings’

-‘Among the worst’ - these are scores in the worst 25% of all scores nationally.

-‘In the middle range’ - these are scores that are in the middle 50% of scores nationally.

-‘Among the best’ - these are scores that are in the best 25% of scores nationally.

Click the link above to find out the best 10 surgeries in the area, according to patients.