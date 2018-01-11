Dementia care home plan on disused site takes step forward

A specialist housing development focused on caring for those with dementia will be built on a disused site in Rastrick if plans are given the go-ahead.

Calderdale Council has been working with Home Group to deliver the 65-bed scheme on land at the junction of Bramston Street and Thornhill Road in Rastrick.

The development is intended to provide a total of 65 one and two bedroom apartments for residents with central communal facilities including a catering kitchen, communal lounges, hair salon and staff and guest facilities.

Plans have now been submitted to the council’s planning department.

Coun Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for planning, housing and environment, said: "This is part of the Council’s commitment to increasing the choice of homes for older people in Calderdale, with a focus on supporting people with dementia and their carers.

“We want people to live independently at the heart of their community for as long as they can. Extra care housing provides a safe and caring environment with specially designed features and plenty of opportunities to socialise.”

A public consultation took place where local people and organisations were able to see and comment on the draft plans.

The area was formerly the commercial site for Salford Works and Robinson Mech-Elec Ltd and has been vacant waste land since 2004.

Rachael Byrne, Executive Director of New Models of Care at Home Group, added: “Through this partnership we’ll be able to provide a design with a focus on those living with dementia, and working with Brewster Bye Architects and Henry Riley consulting we’ve delivered a model of housing that meets their needs.

“We faced a number of site constraints along the way but we’ve worked collaboratively to address these and we’re proud of what we can offer with these apartments.”

If planning permission is secured, it is anticipated that work will start on site in spring 2018.