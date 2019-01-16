Halifax to get smart parking

Calderdale Council is introducing a new smart parking system in Halifax, allowing people to find spaces more easily and pay by card.

The new system, which is being introduced on a two-year trial basis, uses mobile app technology from the company AppyParking to improve the parking experience in Halifax town centre.

Smart parking sensors will start appearing on the streets and in car parks in the town as work begins on the installation.

The full scheme should be ready to launch this summer

Through the use of these sensors, the AppyParking mobile app shows real-time parking availability allowing users to check availability then drive straight to a location with available parking bays, reducing the distance travelled and time spent trying to find parking.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Cllr Barry Collins, said: “This new system could prove really helpful for those looking to park in Halifax.

“It should be especially useful for people who aren’t familiar with the locality, as all the parking areas with spaces will be available to view via the app, allowing motorists to plan ahead and drive straight to their destination.

“Hopefully, cashless payments will also be a welcome addition for many, as sometimes finding the right change for parking can be difficult.”