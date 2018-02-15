Halifax RSPCA welfare day to help struggling owners with some pet treatments

The RSPCA’s Halifax animal centre is holding a welfare event there on Tuesday to mark World Spay Day.

Cat and dog owners who are in receipt of benefits will be able to receive some free or discounted treatments for their pets. This will be appointment only at the centre, Wade Street, from 10.30am to 3.30pm - you can call 01422 365628 or email enquiries@rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk to arrange your visit - on Tuesday, February 27. Free microchipping and flea and worm treatments will be available, plus cat neutering vouchers for £10 and dog neutering vouchers for £25. Proof of benefit will be required, dogs must be on collar on lead and cats contained in a secure basket or you will be turned away.