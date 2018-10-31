Halifax police shut Burdock Way after body found in car park

Police in Halifax closed a major route in the town after a body was found in a car park.

Officers were called to a car park under North Bridge shortly after 6.10am this morning when a member of the public reported finding a body.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are attending and initial enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of what took place.

"Burdock Way was closed for a short time as part of police enquires and has now re-opened."

