Halifax police concerned for boy, 17, missing for more than six weeks

A 17-year-old boy last seen in Halifax has been missing for more than six weeks, police said today.

Truong Nguyn was reported missing on November 19 and was last seen in the Boothtown Road area of the town.

He is described as a Vietnamese boy, aged 17, of medium build and around 5ft 7in, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to contact them."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police via 101, quoting log number 1497 of 19 November.