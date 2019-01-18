Groups given Co-op community funding

Community groups in Brighouse are set to share a funding boost after the Co-op welcomed the latest beneficiaries to its Local Community Fund.

Six causes are set to benefit in Brighouse, including Friends of St Chads, Advancement of Community Empowerment (CIC), Halifax Choral Society - Bicentenary Celebration, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year. Last year, six groups in Brighouse shared £21,000.

Co-op members, receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Recent figures from the Charity Commission show that 40 per cent of all charities survive on an income of less than £10,000*, meaning that the funding raised by Co-op members will have a significant impact on the difference causes can make in their community.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities.

“People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support.”