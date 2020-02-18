Grants open for Calderdale businesses hit by floods

Businesses in Calder Valley are being given a helping hand via grants as water levels return to normal during the aftermath of two storms in six days.

Applications for the Community Foundation for Calderdale are now open for individuals, businesses, and groups, which were hit by floods during Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis.

(LtR) Edwin Baker, Sian Rogers, and Graham Mynott outside Hebden Bridge flood hub

The grants are predominantly aimed at reducing the financial and emotional pressure on members of the public across flood-struck areas Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden - and further afield such as towns Brighouse and Elland.

Edwin Baker, Calderdale business engagement officer, said: “Any sort of financial assistant will help after these floods.

“There’s only so much we can do because areas like Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge aren’t always hundred percent safe from flooding.

“However, the resilliance of these businesses and the public has been amazing, especially after witnesses firsthand how physically and mentally draining it has been.

“For us it’s about getting these businesses up and running to reduce impact on the local economy as quickly as possible.”

Sian Rogers, head of Calderdale’s volunteering sector, said: “During Storm Ciara is was stunning and very overwhelming to see how many people were helping each other especially across Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

“Even after flooding, there are ongoing issues such as trauma and that’s why we have charity Healthy Minds on standby because over 100 businesses have affected, as well as 120 individuals.”

Graham Mynott, director of Hebden Bridge’s community central hub, said: “Compared to the floods on Boxing Day in 2015, a lot more of the area’s shops have been able to open up quicker.

“Providing a flood hub has shown progress and allowed businesses and people a place to go to recharge.

“I’m aware Hebden Bridge is at an advance stage for flood defence engineering work.

“The one thing I’d like the the government to do is take our changing climate more serious and put the region as a priority for Tier 1 funding during the next budget meeting.”

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has canisters in local businesses, shops and banks, and say that while large donations are more than welcome, small change also makes a big difference too.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Foundation, said: "It was inevitable it would happen again, but those who have been through it before it's just heartbreaking.

"Any help from the community would be appreciated, either financial support or offers to volunteer.

"Funds are avaliable to any households that have been flooded."

People can donate online by visiting www.localgiving.org/appeal/2020floodappeal/ or can send cheques (made payable to CFFC) marked flood appeal on the back of the cheque) and post them to 1855 Building, Discovery Road, Halifax, HX1 2NG.

You can make a donation directly into the Foundation's bank account at the Yorkshire Bank - sort code 05-04-49, account number 70400958.

Flood grants open for applications via: www.cffc.co.uk/2020-flood-grants