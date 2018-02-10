Grant brings Rastrick centre plans closer

The Space @ Field Lane group is closer to its aim of re-opening the former Field Lane Community Centre after being awarded a major grant.

A pledge of £230,000 from the Big Lottery Reaching Communities Fund brings it two thirds of the way towards the total project cost.

The community centre has been closed since 2011 and a group of local residents got together and formed a registered charity to work to take over the building.

The breakthrough was last summer when the group signed a 125-year lease with Calderdale Council for the building.

The building needs a full programme of renovation with the total cost around £450,000.

Funding co-ordinator and trustee, Mary Green said: “Whilst we still have some way to go to reach our target, this grant award from Big Lottery, together with funding from the Tudor Trust, other local grants and donations, not least the recent support from Brighouse Rotary through their Tree of Light, means that we are two thirds of the way to total cost required.

“We expect other funders to come on board when they see that the Big Lottery are supporting the project”.

The Big Lottery Fund is the largest funder of community activity in the UK and is responsible for giving out 40 per cent of the money raised by National Lottery players for good causes.

When complete, the centre will be called Space @ Field Lane.

The group’s vision for the centre is that it will provide a vibrant, modern and well-used facility in the heart of the community.

It will offer a wide range of activities and services to meet the needs of local people and the organisations which serve them.

Chair of the Space @ Field Lane group and Field Lane resident, Derek Dodkins, said: “We are so pleased to receive the award from the Big Lottery towards our aim of re-opening the centre.

“It validates the hard work of group members over a number of years and our estate needs this facility and it will make a real difference to everyone”.

For more information on the project, visit the group’s website at www.thespacefieldlane.org.uk.

Local residents can keep up-to-date with the site’s progress through its Facebook page @thespacefieldlane.