Lightcliffe Golf Club recently hosted a coffee morning for the local Barnardo group.

Guests bought Christmas cards, cake and produce, Christmas bulbs, followed by coffee and a mince pie and a raffle.

“The guests had a happy morning and raised just over £1,400 for Barnardo’s,” said a golf club spokesman.

The Hon Secretary Heather Cawdry thanked Lightcliffe GC, the committee and the guests who gave their support for the Barnardos group which stared in 1908.