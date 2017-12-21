Gas works bring traffic measures

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) begins a £35,000 upgrade the of the ageing gas distribution network on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, on January 3.

The project, part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area, involves replacing the existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

Work, which is scheduled to end on Monday, January 22, has been planned in conjunction with Calderdale Council.

A number of traffic management measures will be introduced.

Two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place for the duration of the works and will be manually operated between 7am and 7pm in a bid to ease traffic congestion. There will also be two road closures on Lawson Road and Mill Royd Avenue at the junction of Huddersfield Road. Signed diversion routes will be in place for all motorists.

While traffic measures are in place, the pelican crossing on Huddersfield Road will be temporarily suspended and an alternative crossing provided. All existing bus stops within the works will moved to a clearly signposted location.