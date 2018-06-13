Fuel prices: 5 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds City Centre

The price of both petrol and diesel in the UK has risen over the past few months, making it more and more costly to fill up.

However, Asda have recently revealed a drop in prices, reducing the price of unleaded by up to 3p a litre and diesel by up to 2p, with Morrisons and Sainsbury’s now also joining the petrol price war.

Morrisons and Sainsbury’s join petrol price war after Asda slashes fuel by 3p



Asda’s national price cap means drivers will pay no more than £1.25 a litre for unleaded, and £1.28 for diesel, at its 318 filling stations.

According to the AA, fuel prices in general in May went up 4.1p for unleaded, rising from 121.4 p/litre to 125.5 p/litre.

Diesel prices increased by 4.1p from 124.2 p/litre to 128.3 p/litre and the price difference between diesel and unleaded has grown to 2.8p/litre.

According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 127.4p, with low prices being around 120.7p and high fuel prices being 132.9p.

Here are 5 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up.

Prices correct as of June 12 2018.

ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane PFS

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ

Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds LS10 2AU

ASDA Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG

Morrisons Swinnow Road

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

Swinnow Road, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 4DN

ASDA Killingbeck

Prices per litre: 120.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, LS14 6UF