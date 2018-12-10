Free on-street parking for hour

shoppers in Brighouse can now park on-street for free for an hour in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

At a meeting of the Brighouse Town Board on Tuesday 4 December, Calderdale Council announced it is temporarily reintroducing the free parking initiative.

This is to boost business in the town before Christmas in response to concerns from traders about reduced footfall.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “We want to do everything we can to support Brighouse’s great businesses and encourage people to visit the town for shopping and leisure, especially over the festive period.

“We have talked to traders and listened to their concerns about the new parking charges. Together, we agreed that it would be helpful to temporarily go back to the original arrangement of one hour’s free parking.

“We’re still limiting the parking time to an hour to ensure continued availability of spaces to bring in more shoppers. During the next few weeks we will be working with Brighouse BID to look at longer-term options for parking in the town centre.”

The parking bays have a maximum stay of one hour, no return within one hour.

The changes which the council made to parking charges across Calderdale following the recent review were approved by full council after endorsement from the Place Scrutiny Board.

The council said it recognises that its parking charges need to be flexible to meet the needs of each of Calderdale’s distinctive towns and villages, and tweaks will be made where necessary.

Brighouse and Clifton Councillor, Scott Benton, said: “We welcome the decision to introduce an hour’s free parking on-street in Brighouse over the Christmas period and hope that this will support the traders in this busy month.

“However, our position relating to the parking charges has not changed – although we welcome this intervention for December, the long-term policy needs to be changed.

“We will be pushing for a long-term change to the current policy of half an hour’s free parking as this is not long enough for people to do their shopping.”