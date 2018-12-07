Four pupils reveal strokes of genius

Four students from Hipperholme Grammar School achieved a ‘swim-pressive’ medal haul at a national competition – bringing home 11 gold, silver and bronze accolades.

Hipperholme’s team of Charlotte Shaw, Gracie Beaumont, Luke Smith and Matthew Jackson recorded the school’s biggest swimming medal haul at the ISA National Swimming Championships.

Individually, talented Charlotte claimed two golds in the Year 6 Girls 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, alongside as many silvers in the 200m IM relay and 200m freestyle relay.

Gracie Beaumont impressed in the Year 8 Girls category – scooping gold in the 50m backstroke, silver in the 200m IM relay and a 200m freestyle relay bronze at the London Aquatics Centre.

Luke, achieved a gold in the Y9 and 10 Boys 100m backstroke, silver in the 50m butterfly and a 200m IM relay bronze as triumphant Matthew gained a bronze in the same year group’s 200m IM relay race.

Matt Crouchman, Head of PE at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “Our swimmers showed amazing grit. The school community is extremely proud of their efforts.”