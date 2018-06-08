Four people taken to hospital after vehicle collides with crowds outside Halifax pub

Police are investigating after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people outside a pub in Halifax.

The air ambulance was called and four people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening according to police.

Scenes of disorder broke out following the incident at a pub at Dean Clough just before 7.30pm last night. (June 8)

It is unclear whether the injuries were caused by the vehicle colliding with the group of people or the disorder that followed.

A police spokesperson said: "We got a call at 7.26pm with reports of a van running into a crowd of people. We attended and there was a large amount of people outside the pub and there has been some disorder.

"Four people have been taken to hospital and we are not sure how many as a result of the collision or the disorder. We are investigating the collision."

The road was closed while the disorder was dealt with but is open again now.

Police also ruled out it being terrorist related.