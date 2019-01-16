First residents have moved into a new Calderdale housing development

The first residents have moved into a new housing development in Bailiff Bridge.

Steven Titterington and his family have moved into one of 10 new homes on Beechwood Park in Bailiff Bridge.

The Bradford Road development was built by Together Housing Group in partnership with Calderdale Council and is also supported through a grant from Homes England.

Comprising seven two-bedroom houses and three three-bedroom houses, including two which have been specially adapted for people with disabilities, the scheme is the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership’s first to complete.

Steven said: “It’s a great relief to move into our new home. I now have my independence again and my family is looking forward to a new future.

“I have MS and it’s been getting worse. We owned where we lived before but it was on four floors and we couldn’t make any adaptations to it. I couldn’t manage all the stairs anymore and I had a few trips and falls.

“Our new house is all level from the drive to when you go in through the front door. Even better, it has a wet room which makes life so much easier and we can add a stair-lift and handrails.

“In our old house, I couldn’t even do a simple job like vacuuming without getting exhausted and my wife and two teenage children had to do all the jobs. Now I can do so much more and it will really improve my quality of life.

“It’s the perfect move.”

Dave Procter, Chair of the Board at Together Housing Group, said: “This development is the first to come to fruition as part of the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership, in which we are investing more than £70 million to develop homes that people in Calderdale can be proud to live in.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mr Titterington and hear how housing that meets his needs has transformed his life.”

Coun Daniel Sutherland, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, added: “It’s great to see people moving into their quality new homes. Developments like this boost our communities by providing much-needed homes that local families can afford. They bring land back into use, grow our economy and help make Calderdale a place where people want to live, work and invest.”

