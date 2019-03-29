Firm all Fired Up over multiBALL

A fast-growing Brighouse-based interactive audio and visual specialist has just launched an innovative product in the UK market.

Fired Up Technologies, on Lightcliffe Road, has teamed up with German sport technology business Fun With Balls to deliver the multiBALL experience to the UK consumers.

It is a pioneering product that aims to change the future of sports and gaming. It enables users to transform wall space into an interactive playground and enjoy an immersive real-life gaming experience.

The product appeals to a wide range of age-groups due to its vast array of games and intuitive menu ensuring both fun and physical activity at every use. Games are designed to be fun and engaging, making use of bright graphics and a variety of sounds.

A spokesman said: “Created to interact with the ball impacts, all effects on the wall projection are fast and dynamic. The result is one of the most enjoyable and engaging active entertainment products on the market.”

David Wolfenden, managing director of Fired Up Technologies, said “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this innovative product to the UK market. multiBALL is the perfect combination of fitness, entertainment and education.

“We hope it will play a major role in transforming schools, hotels, leisure centres, malls and other environments in place for a healthy and active life-style.”

Fired Up Technologies will be showcasing multiBALL at the Interfun Expo 2019 from April 20 to May 1 at New Dock Hall in Leeds. For more information about their cutting-edge products visit www.fireduptech.co.uk