FIREFIGHTERS FROM across West Yorkshire are currently battling a major fire in Brighouse.

The alarm was raised at about 2.15pm and twelve fire engines are currently at the scene, in Sherwood Road, where large plumes of smoke are billowing.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has advised people in the area to keep their doors and windows closed.

It has not yet released any further details but it is understood the building on fire is a factory.