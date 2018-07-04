Fire crews still battling blaze in Brighouse

Emergency crews are still battling a blaze at an industrial site after fire broke out this afternoon.

Firefighters are still at the site on Sherwood Road, Brighouse, where huge plumes of smoke have been seen billowing.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said crews had managed to save two buildings at the site from being destroyed.

Seventy firefighters from around West Yorkshire Yorkshire were at the scene earlier and nearby householders were told to close doors and windows.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The incident has now been scaled back to six fire engines and one aerial appliance.

"Firefighters are still attacking the small fire contained within the building.

"Crews have worked extremely hard in difficult conditions. They managed to save two buildings either side of the one involved in the fire.

"Crews will remain on-site into the evening."