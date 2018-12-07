Festival cheer over £40,000 total

The outstanding success of the Rastrick Beer Festival was revealed when the chairman of the organising committee announced that over the last eight years the event had raised more than £40,000 for a number of local causes.

A delighted Roger Ellis described the figure as “fantastic” adding that their success had all been down to a hard working committee, who had planned and organised the events, and to local businesses, the church community and individuals who had supported the festivals and given their support.

This announcement also had a sting in the tail, however, when he revealed the committee would not be organising festivals in the future.

They are now hoping to pass on the baton to a new team.

Mr Ellis also confirmed that a ninth beer festival will be held again on September 20-21, 2019.

The announcement was made at a special presentation evening at St John’s Church when cheques were presented to the church and the two local charities, which were supported by this year’s festival.

This year, in addition to St John’s, the committee chose to support Yorkshire Children’s Trust, based in Elland and Brighouse-based Turning Point counselling service, which offers individual counselling to anyone over 14.

Mr Ellis said: “So far it has been eight years and a lot of hard work. We have a good team and we have had a lot of support from people at St John’s, which is really good.

“But we have decided as a committee that come the 10th year, that is it. We have done our bit and there is nothing wrong with that and there is nothing wrong in saying it. That is why we are giving this notice now.

“We want the festival to continue and we hope we can impress other groups and individuals within St John’s to pick up the baton and take the festival forward and we believe it is doable as we have set down a very good template for them to follow.

“We are all very proud of what we have achieved in such a short time. We have hit the £40,000 mark, which has helped our local church and also helped our local charities, which is a good thing to do.

“We have always been driven by the principle that whatever monies we have raised it is monies which will be used locally and that is exactly what has happened.”