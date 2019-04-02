Faith PR celebrates after scooping contract with leading food retailer

Brighouse-based PR and communications agency Faith has secured another significant contract, working with the UK’s largest exclusively online retailer of short-dated food and drink.

Faith will increase awareness of the Approved Food brand while promoting its commitment to reducing food waste.

Headquartered in Sheffield, Approved Food delivers to 21 different countries as well as every corner of the UK.

It has more than 6,000 products in stock at any one time.

Since the business was established 10 years ago, it estimates it has prevented around four million tonnes of perfectly good items from going to waste.

Faith PR managing director Stefanie Hopkins said: “This is a significant win for Faith and reaffirms our expertise within the retail sector.

“At the moment, Approved Food is one of the UK’s best-kept secrets; we are aiming to promote not only the company but also its ethos of preventing waste and dispelling the myths around best before dates.”