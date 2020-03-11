Faith lockdown after Coronavirus hits close to Calderdale

Church goers will not be allowed to kiss the feet of Christ on Good Friday as the Diocese ramps up its efforts to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Kirklees Council confirmed a presumed positive case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kirklees.

The Diocese of Leeds' Catholic Church covers Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, Queensbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Batley, Brighouse and Dewsbury, and has said it will take action to stop the global spread of the "fast-evolving" Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokesman for the Diocese of Leeds said: "The Diocese of Leeds recommends that hygienic practices in its parishes are followed throughout the year, especially during the colds and ‘flu season’."

The Diocese's guidelines includes suspending the physical sign of peace; the removal of holy water stoups; and public veneration of relics and the Cross on Good Friday should not be by kissing or physically touching them.

"All guidance given by the Catholic Church on COVID-19 has as its basis the expertise of Public Health England; and whereas it is of course important to inhibit the spread of illness and disease, it is also crucial that communities feel reassured by up-to-date and accurate advice to inhibit the spread of mis-information and anxiety."

And the step up in the spread of the virus comes across the board from other faiths too, including the Church of England.

Associate Priest - United Benefice of Batley, Mark Umpleby said: "We're praying for all those who have died or suffering from COVID 15 around the world.

"In all our churches we're reminding people attending of the current health advice.

"We're asking people to wash their hands or use hand sanitiser when they arrive and leave church services.

"We also have put into place some other strategies in our services in church on advice from our Diocese."

Islamic groups have been sharing extracts from the Quran for spiritual support, as well as encouraging worshippers to regularly wash their hands.

Imam Waseem Nazir Athari from Kirklees Faith Network said: "A lot of people within the Muslim community are very worried and concerned about the spreading of the Coronavirus.

"Some scholars and groups have been sharing supportive prayers to provide comfort and advice from the government to help stop the disease spreading.

"During after school maddrassah classes, mosques are also encouraging children to wash their hands and carry tissues.

"It's these common sense actions that can help stop the disease spreading in the UK as badly as it has in other countries."

For further information on the Coronavirus outbreak visit, Public Health England's website: www.gov.uk/government/collections/coronavirus-covid-19-list-of-guidance