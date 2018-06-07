Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Leeds over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with some sunny intervals occurring throughout the weekend (Photo: Shutterstock)

The pollen count is expected to be very high over the next three days and the UV rate is also predicted to be high.

Friday June 8

Highs of: 17°C

Lows of: 11°C

Friday is set to be overcast for most of the day, with sunny intervals occurring at around 18:00.

The temperature will reach its peak of 17°C at 13:00 and will then begin to dip at around 20:00.



Saturday June 9

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 10°C

Saturday is set to be overcast and cloudy for most of the day, reaching its peak temperature of 18°C at 16:00. The temperature will then begin to dip at around 22:00.

Sunday June 10

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 11°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 21°C at 16:00.

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day, set to take place at 13:00, 16:00 and 19:00, before the temperature begins to slowly dip at 22:00.