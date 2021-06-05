Volunteers lend a hand to clean up by Elland riverside

Members of Suma Wholefoods, based at Lowfields in Elland, braved the elements on Saturday, wearing gloves and wielding litter grabbers, to collect as much rubbish as they could find, including a car wheel and a table from the river itself.

“As an organisation we take our social responsibilities seriously,” explained Karen Holmes, commerce operations coordinator at Suma Wholefoods.

“One of our objectives is to look after the local community and environment in which we work. Carrying out regular litter picks and river clean-ups is one way to do this.

“We had nearly two dozen workers and their families on our first litter pick of the year.

“And we have two more events arranged in the next week.”