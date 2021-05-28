Extended opening for public toilets in Calderdale

Beacon Hill, Halifax

Since public toilets across Calderdale were closed for safety reasons during the first lockdown in 2020, the Council has been gradually reopening the facilities in line with national guidelines and the safest local approach.

The Council reopened public toilets in all the borough’s towns in July 2020, followed by a further five toilet blocks in parks in April 2021.

Now, to meet increased demand, the Council has put additional resources in place to safely extend the opening of some public toilets to include additional days, as follows:

Albion Street, Halifax: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Brook Street, Todmorden: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge: Monday to Sunday, 10.30am to 4pm

Centre Vale Park, Todmorden: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Manor Heath Park, Halifax: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

New Road, Hebden Bridge: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm

People’s Park, Halifax: Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm

Savile Park, Halifax: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Thornton Square, Brighouse: Monday (excluding bank holidays) to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Town Hall Square, Elland: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “As people start to get out and about more in Calderdale, we want to support them to enjoy themselves and to stay as safe as possible.

“We’re increasing the number of days that some of our public toilets are available, and many will now be open over the bank holiday weekend.

“As COVID-19 is still in our communities, our teams are working extremely hard to keep the facilities clean and to help reduce the spread of the virus. Please support their efforts and protect yourself and others by following COVID-safety advice at all times.”

All the public toilets are self-contained, individually accessed unisex facilities, helping to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Additional cleaning and frequent disinfecting are taking place in all toilet blocks. People are asked to help maintain hygiene standards between cleans by following the advice in the increased signage in all facilities.