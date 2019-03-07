World Book Day 2019: Looking back at amazing fancy dress in Calderdale

From Willy Wonka to the Queen of Hearts, students are encouraged to dress up as their favourite literary character and get reading. Here are some of the best pictures from previous World Book Days in Calderdale. Are you dressing up this year? Send your pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet @HXCourier.

Wainstalls School was filled to the brim with lots of different characters back in 2013 as pupils brought in their favourite book jpimedia Buy a Photo

Back in 2017, these children from Bridge End Nurseryin Brighouse took part in a Mad Hatter's Tea Party themed fundraiser for Sinead's Cancer Care. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Back in 2014 these pupils from St Andrew's CE Junior School, Brighouse had fun dressing up for World Book Day jpimedia Buy a Photo

In 2017, children at St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, Halifax had plenty to celebrate after they won a shed load of books for World Book Day jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more