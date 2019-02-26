Survey reveals impact reduced Government funding has had on Calderdale primary schools

Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC) has revealed the results of a survey to discover the impact of reduced Government funding on Calderdale primary schools.

The anonymous survey was sent out to 43 schools in the borough and 38 of those schools responded.

CASC conducted the survey in order to gauge the impact of funding cuts on Calderdale primary schools in the financial year 2017/18.

It found that 34 per cent of schools had made reductions to teaching staff in that time and 60 per cent had made reductions to support staff.

It also revealed that 45 per cent had made or intended to make staff redundant due to budget cuts.

The survey found that 68 per cent of schools who responded reported delaying or reducing expenditure on maintenance, shelving essential repairs and 76 per cent had concerns regarding balancing their school budget over the next three years.

Commenting on the survey results Sue McMahon from CASC said: "Whilst the Department for Education and Government Ministers continue to deny there is a funding crisis, the reality at the chalk face is that schools are at breaking point.

"This survey is a wakeup call for those that deny we have a funding crisis, what we are seeing here is being replicated throughout the country.

"With pupil numbers rising nationally, less money coming in, but an increase in running costs, schools are being forced to reduce staffing and make cutbacks. The lack of Government funding is short changing a generation of children.

"It's time to put pupils before politics."