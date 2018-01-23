School life: Students get chance to play with national brass band champions

Last month the Brighouse High School Wind Band joined forces with Brooksbank School Wind Band and the Brighouse High School Guitar Ensemble for a special performance with Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band at the Central Methodist Church.

Brighouse and Rastrick were recently crowned the National Brass Band Champions of Great Britain for the tenth time in their 137 year history and the concert provided an ideal opportunity to display the huge and prestigious trophy.

The students played a number of their favourite songs

Their concert was a Christmas Concert with our Wind Band and Guitar Ensemble performing as special guests.

As you can imagine, it was amazing watching and listening to them and being invited as guests to one of their performances.

We played some of our repertoire, including a selection from ‘Wicked’ and music from’ Frozen’ and the Guitar Ensemble played favourites including ‘In the Bleak mid-Winter’ and a modern take on ‘Kashmir’ by Led Zeppelin.

The entire band really enjoyed it; it was great to have the opportunity to play with the world famous band and great to share the occasion with Brooksbank School.

Piece written by Holly Mason and Lili Osborne of 9B.