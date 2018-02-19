School life: Marathon effort from Alison to raise vital funds

A Hipperholme Grammar School teaching assistant is putting her best foot forward and preparing to race in the London Marathon for a worthy cause.

Alison Carroll, 44, will be embarking on her very first attempt at the grueling 26.2-mile course in April – something she’s wanted to compete in for years but has never been able to get a place.

The Key Stage two teaching assistant and SEN assistant will be running in aid of the NSPCC – an organisation close to her heart and which is Hipperholme Grammar School’s chosen charity to support this year.

“I’ve done other challenges before, but this is something special to me and it’s a race I’ve really wanted to do. The charity works so closely with children, as do I and our school, so it just seemed such a great cause to raise funds for,” said Alison.

As Alison builds up her stamina with three to four training sessions a week, she will also be drawing upon her previous race experience which includes competing in the Blenheim and Tatton Park triathlons, the London Triathlon, the Great North Run, several 10k events and a London to Paris cycle.

“The Great North Run’s 13.1-mile course is the furthest distance I have run before, so the London Marathon is really going to put me to the test,” said the mum-of-three.

“My training is well underway with weekday and weekend running. I want to keep adding on a mile or two with each of my longer weekend runs and aim to be running at least 18 miles before the actual event.

“I’m determined to reach the finish line and the more money I raise, the more it’ll help to spur me on.”

Alison wants to raise £2,200 for the NSPCC. To help in her fundraising quest ahead of the London Marathon on April 22, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CarrollAlison4