School life: Hipperholme Grammar pupils enjoy a ‘fly-in movie’

Pupils at Hipperholme Grammar School reached new heights as they raised hundreds of pounds for cancer charities and to buy new school equipment.

Children in Forms 1 to 6 at the school in Bramley Lane, Halifax, put their creative skills to the test by inventing flying vehicles made out of cardboard boxes, to take to their American style ‘fly-in movie.’

The pupils flew their automotive and aircraft creations to the school hall where they were served drinks and treats by teachers and watched the classic adventure film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The fundraiser, which was inspired by American drive-in movies, was organised by children in the Junior School Council and raised an impressive £200.

The School Council has decided to donate half of the money towards new school equipment and split the rest of the funds between cancer charities Marie Curie and Candlelighters.

Sarah Weller, headteacher of Hipperholme Grammar Junior School, said: “The pupils had a fantastic time at their fly-in movie and it was brilliant to see the amount of effort that went into their excellent creations!

“I’m very impressed with the innovative ideas from the children and the enthusiasm they showed to raise money for cancer charities, which are significant in some of our pupils’ lives.”