League tables show Calderdale’s pupils are well above average

Schools in Calderdale are celebrating being top of the class as the borough ranks above the national average in the recent secondary school league tables, published by the Department of Education.

The new-look tables see schools ranked on ‘Progress 8’, a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school and ‘Attainment 8’, which looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and maths.

Trinity Academy, Halifax, topped the table based on Progress 8 with a score of 0.67, well above the national average of -0.03.

James Franklin-Smith, Executive Principal of Trinity Academy, said: “Our students’ results this year are in the top five per cent nationally and I could not be more proud of them, or the staff who have supported them through their time at the academy. While grades are not the only focus at Trinity Academy Halifax, it is a well-known fact that they keep doors of opportunity open to students when they move on to their post-16 destinations. For the young people in our care these record results will help them on their journey, to what I hope is a very successful future for each and every one of them.

“It’s important to note that the headline measure is about the progress our students make compared to their peers nationally, regardless of starting points so it means more students than ever are achieving their potential. Our approach is fairly straight forward - we focus on creating an environment which is disciplined so that students can focus on learning and teachers can develop into outstanding practitioners. This same approach is now being adopted at Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge and I’m confident students at that school will also start to achieve record results.”

Crossley Heath School, Halifax, had the best Attainment 8 score out of all the schools in Calderdale with 69.5, flying high above the 48.2 national average.

The Attainment 8 score was introduced for the first time this year and is based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Head teacher of Crossley Heath, Lynnette Cassidy, said: “We are delighted with the success of our students at A Level and GCSE. This is another very strong set of results for us and is a mark of the consistently excellent quality of education offered by Crossley Heath.”

For all state funded schools in England, the average Progress 8 score was -0.03. Overall Calderdale scored 0.03 which places it above the national average. Calderdale was also above the Attainment 8 national average of 46.3, scoring 48.2.

