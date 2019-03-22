Former pupil and comedian returns to school to judge final of Brighouse Has Talent

Pupils at Brighouse High School were in for a real treat when former pupil and stand-up comedian Jack Carroll returned to the school to judge the final of the ‘Brighouse Has Talent’ competition.

Jack, who has also starred on the hit TV comedy Trollied, judged the final of nine contestants alongside head boy Ben Orley, head girl Robyn Cooper and head teacher Liz Cresswell.

The packed audience of 240 students plus staff had made a donation of at least £2 to attend.

The event raised £540 in total which contributed to over £3000 raised by the school overall for Comic Relief.

The audience was also treated to a sneak preview of the trailer of Jack’s new film ‘Eaten by Lions’ which goes on general release in cinemas from March 29.

Ballerina Emma Bentley took the first prize in the competition, coming slightly ahead of the dancing due Dominik Maligranda and Oscar Terry.

