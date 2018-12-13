Find out how your child's school performed in latest league tables

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class in the latest primary school league tables.
Luddendenfoot Academy was revealed as the top performing school in the borough in the key stage two league tables, published by the Department for Education.
This is the second year in a row the school has topped the Calderdale table.
Overall, 95 per cent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
Cheryl Webb, head of school, said: "It's fantastic, we're extremely happy.
"It's taken lots of hard work but it's not just about the results. We've worked extremely hard and have created a child led curriculum which makes children enthusiastic about learning.
"We have got a very established team and very committed staff.
"There's been a lot of hard work from the whole school community with support from parents. It's been a united approach."
Here is this year's primary school league table for Calderdale:
Luddendenfoot Academy - 95 per cent
Bradshaw Primary School - 94 per cent
Salterlee Primary School - 87 per cent
Carr Green Primary School - 84 per cent
St John's Primary School In Rishworth - 84 per cent
All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 83 per cent
Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 83 per cent
Holywell Green Primary School - 81 per cent
Wainstalls School - 81 per cent
Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School - 80 per cent
Salterhebble Junior and Infant School - 80 per cent
Woodhouse Primary School - 80 per cent
Copley Primary School - 78 per cent
Midgley School - 77 per cent
Riverside Junior School - 77 per cent
Scout Road Academy - 76 per cent
Lightcliffe CofE Primary School - 75 per cent
St Andrew's CofE (VA) Junior School - 75 per cent
Northowram Primary School - 74 per cent
Abbey Park Academy - 73 per cent
Old Earth Primary School - 73 per cent
Ripponden Junior and Infant School - 73 per cent
St Chad's CofE (VA) Primary School - 73 per cent
St John's (CofE) Primary Academy, Clifton - 73 per cent
Triangle CofE VC Primary School - 73 per cent
Old Town Primary School - 71 per cent
Burnley Road Academy - 70 per cent
The Greetland Academy - 70 per cent
Bolton Brow Primary Academy - 69 per cent
Todmorden CofE J, I & N School - 69 per cent
Warley Town School - 68 per cent
St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School - 67 per cent
St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 65 per cent
Colden Junior and Infant School - 64 per cent
Savile Park Primary School - 64 per cent
Cliffe Hill Community Primary School - 63 per cent
Holy Trinity Primary School, A Church of England Academy - 63 per cent
Norland CE School - 63 per cent
Akroydon Primary Academy - 62 per cent
Parkinson Lane Community Primary School - 62 per cent
Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy - 60 per cent
Walsden St Peter's CE (VC) Primary School - 60 per cent
Ash Green Community Primary School - 59 per cent
Beech Hill School - 59 per cent
Longroyde Primary School - 59 per cent
Hebden Royd CofE VA Primary School - 58 per cent
Bowling Green Primary School - 57 per cent
Heptonstall Junior Infant and Nursery School - 57 per cent
New Road Primary School - 57 per cent
Sowerby Village CofE VC Primary School - 57 per cent
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Brighouse - 57 per cent
Warley Road Primary School - 57 per cent
Castle Hill Primary School - 56 per cent
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden - 56 per cent
Whitehill Community Academy - 56 per cent
Barkisland CofE VA Primary School - 54 per cent
Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School - 54 per cent
Mount Pellon Primary Academy - 54 per cent
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Halifax - 52 per cent
Calder High School, The Calder Learning Trust - 50 per cent
Shade Primary School - 50 per cent
Siddal Primary School - 50 per cent
St Michael and All Angels CofE Primary & Pre School - 48 per cent
Field Lane Primary School - 47 per cent
Shelf Junior and Infant School - 47 per cent
Ferney Lee Primary School - 45 per cent
Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School - 44 per cent
Luddenden CofE School - 44 per cent
Moorside Community Primary School - 42 per cent
Withinfields Primary School - 42 per cent
Lee Mount Primary School - 38 per cent
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, Elland - 38 per cent
St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 37 per cent
Christ Church CofE VA Junior School, Sowerby Bridge - 36 per cent
West Vale Primary School - 32 per cent
Christ Church Pellon CofE VC Primary School - 31 per cent
Elland CofE Junior and Infant School - 26 per cent
St Augustine's CofE VA Junior and Infant School - 26 per cent
Dean Field Community Primary School - 17 per cent
The league table can be viewed on the Department for Education's website