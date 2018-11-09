Ex pupil talks of great support

Education

Aaron attended the Brighouse school, which works with seven-19-year-olds who have social, emotional and mental health challenges, for four years and left in 2016.

A school spokesman said: “He spoke passionately about his journey, being in care from the age of four and through the significant belief, support, direction and opportunities he received while at the school.

“This young man has come to recognise who he is and indeed what he is capable of, all this as he moves into his third year of the University of Chester.

“There was not a dry eye.”