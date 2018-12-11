Ex-Hipperholme Grammar pupils head back to school for fundraiser with a difference

A group of former Hipperholme Grammar School students donned their school uniforms once more as they organised a reunion with a difference – a photoshoot for a charity calendar.

Spearheading the charitable fundraiser, Anna Lancashire rallied around her school friends to come together as they returned to the school in Bramley Lane to recreate some funny memories in and outside of the classroom, 25 years since leaving.

Picture by Sophie Ransome

The calendar, called ‘Fab at Forty’ to celebrate the age that most members of the group are now, has been produced in partnership with Halifax-based, Merlin Design Bureau, and photographer Sophie Ransome, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It’s a cause close to Anna’s heart after her partner was diagnosed with cancer in July of this year and has undergone chemotherapy treatment.

“I got thinking about different ways to fundraise and I wanted something focused and positive whilst everything around me was feeling a bit out of my control,” said Anna, originally from Mytholmroyd, who attended Hipperholme Grammar School between 1990 and 1995.

“I put my thoughts out there on social media and it got a bit of interest from school friends, so we started taking it a bit more seriously whilst remembering some amazing memories during our time at Hipperholme Grammar School.

“Some of my friends were a bit cautious at the thought of doing a charity calendar but throughout I wanted to ensure everyone was comfortable and it was fun rather than daunting.”

Having spoken to Hipperholme Grammar School’s headteacher, Jackie Griffiths, about the idea, the group put their plan into action for the 2019 calendar.

Anna, who is no stranger to charity having previously raised over £1,000 after doing the Great North Swim for the British Heart Foundation, said: “Jackie was so supportive and helped us with school uniforms to wear on the day.

"When we all reunited, it was absolutely fantastic and amazing to reminisce about some brilliant times at the school. Some of us had not seen each other for 25 years so it was such a special occasion.”

A total of 100 calendars have been printed and cost a minimum of £5 to buy – although some have donated more.

All proceeds are going to Macmillan and Anna has said that they have already sold 70 calendars.

Jackie said: “Anna and her amazing group are doing a wonderful thing for a very worthy cause and I couldn’t wait to support their endeavours as we welcomed them back to our school.”

For more information about the calendars, visit www.justgiving.com

