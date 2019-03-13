Calderdale school celebrates 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted for 14th year

There’s plenty to celebrate at one school in Rastrick after it was judged to be ‘Outstanding’ following a Social Care Inspection from Ofsted.

The William Henry Smith School was inspected back in January where it was deemed to be ‘Outstanding’ for its 14th year.

The school is a non-maintained school for students with social, emotional and mental health challenges and offers education and residential care to boys aged seven to 19 years old.

The school has five residential houses and has a range of facilities, which include a farm, adventure playground, an all-weather sports enclosure, an indoor sports hall and gymnasium.

Inspectors commented on the ‘exceptional’ pupil care, how well the staff work together and the quality of work.

Inspectors said: The pupils experience care that is exceptionally nurturing, therapeutic and tailored towards their individual needs.

“The therapeutic, teaching and care staff work closely together in a way that makes a huge difference in the lives of the pupils. The staff are talented and have a wide range of experience.

“The whole school works cohesively for the benefit of the pupils.

“The staff are proud of what they achieve and feel well supported by the management team.”

Principal of the school, Sue Ackroyd, said: “The school is immensely proud of its achievements, the hard work of our children and young people and the strength, determination and talent of its growing staff team.

“We are continually striving to ensure that we provide the very best of nurture, support and learning opportunities to help drive improved quality of life outcomes and opportunities for success now and through in to adulthood.

"The school’s partnership within the new Specialist Provision Cluster in Calderdale provides an opportunity to extend its work formally with other schools in the district.”

