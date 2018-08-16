A-levels 2018: Reaction from Calderdale schools

It’s a big day for hundreds of students across Calderdale as they receive their A-level results and find out if they’ve made the grade.

Here is the reaction from the borough’s schools as the results come in.

Brighouse High

A Level students at Brighouse High School have performed well again this year and we are pleased to report that the vast majority of students have secured their first choice university place or have been successful in pursuing a Level Three apprenticeship. Around 40 per cent of students achieved top grades of A*- B or Distinction grades.

Liz Cresswell, Headteacher said “It has been pleasing to see so many of our students doing so well in the advanced level courses especially as many of the courses were being assessed for the first time this year. I would like to congratulate students on their success and wish them the very best for the next stage of their careers. I would also like to thank teachers and support staff for all the hard work which went into preparing students for these qualifications.”

Some of the top performing students of the college were: Max Fenton, Jordan Philamore, Megan Moon, Philip Short, Ellis Hobson, Sam Puddephat, Kallam Biricz, Izzy Tidswell Allan, Joshua Mauger Wright, Andrew Raine, Elliott Sayers, Georgina Shirlaw, Ben Stimpson, Lucy Duncan and Molly Westhead.